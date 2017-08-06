UFC Fight Night 114 Bonuses: Four Fighters Earn ‘Performance Of The Night’

UFC Fight Night 114 emanated tonight (Saturday, August 5, 2017) from Arena Cuidad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The slate was headlined by a potential flyweight contenders fight between ultra-exciting up-and-coming talents Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno.

But the real story of the card was that it tied the record for the most first-round finishes in UFC history with a whopping seven. So rather than a Fight of the Night, UFC brass handed out a total of four Performance of the Night bonuses.

Joseph Morales earned the first on the Fight Pass prelims with a come-from-behind victory over fellow flyweight newcomer Roberto Sanchez. Sanchez took Morales down out of the gate, and met the Team Alpha Male rep with a punch that planted him back on the canvas when he climbed to his feet. But Morales popped right up and delivered a right hand of his own that dropped Sanchez in return. Morales capitalized, jumping on his fallen foe and sinking in the rear-naked choke on his previously undefeated opponent. He earned “50 Gs” for his handiwork tonight.

Next was another surprising finish in another flyweight contest, this time at the hands of Dustin Ortiz. He took out Hector Sandoval – the one coming in more known for his power – with a series of right hands in just 15 seconds. It was the fastest finish in UFC flyweight history. The first counter right put Sandoval on wobbly legs, and two more followed before he hit the ground. Ortiz, more known for grappling-based decisions, banked $50,000 for his record-setting knockout.

Another UFC debutante picked up $50,000 in his first big show appearance as well. Humberto Bandenay came out with his trademark powerful left kicks to the body and head. Former TUF Latin America winner Martin Bravo had the misfortune of ducking into one, his head colliding with Bandenay’s knee. Bravo stiffened immediately, plunging to his back, completely unconscious.

The only main card Performance of the Night winner went to underdog Niko Price, who took out Alan Jouban with first round punches. A right hand rocked “Brahma” and buckled his knees. Price missed on a follow-up head kick, but it forced Jouban to stumble backwards and lose his footing. Price pounced with punishing ground and pound, forcing the referee to intervene on Jouban’s behalf. Price has rattled off three straight finishes to start his UFC career.

