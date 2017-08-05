UFC Fight Night 114 Betting Odds Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fight Night 114 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 8th, 2017) from the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. The preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts will take place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

A flyweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will headline the event. Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos in a strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Martin Bravo vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans in a middleweight bout, and Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Moreno is a -170 favorite over Pettis, who is a +155 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Markos being a +135 underdog against Grasso, who is a -1155 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (-170) vs. Sergio Pettis (+150)

Alexa Grasso (-155) vs. Randa Markos (+135)

Alan Jouban (-155) vs. Niko Price (+135)

Martin Bravo (-310) vs. Humberto Bandenay (+255)

Sam Alvey (-145) vs. Rashad Evans (+125)

Alejandro Perez (-115) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (-105)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson (-265) vs. Brad Scott (+205)

Dustin Ortiz (-250) vs. Hector Sandoval (+190)

Rani Yahya (-165) vs. Enrique Briones (+135)

Jose Alberto Quiñones (-215) vs. Diego Rivas (+170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Roberto Sanchez (-145) vs. Joseph Morales (+115)

Jordan Rinaldi (-240) vs. Alvaro Herrera (+180)