UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place on Sunday, July 16th at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Glasgow, following UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Leites in July 2015. The preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass at noon ET and on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The six bout main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

A welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio will serve as the main event of the event while Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card is Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout, Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout, Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, and James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 113 on Saturday and you can watch them here:

There was only one fighter who missed weight and that was Joanne Calderwood. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 3 p.m. ET)

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Joanne Calderwood (118)* vs. Cynthia Calvillo (116)

Paul Felder (154) vs. Stevie Ray (155)

Ryan Janes (185) vs. Jack Marshman (185)

Paul Craig (204) vs. Khalil Rountree (203)

James Mulheron (240) vs. Justin Willis (264)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Bobby Nash (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Neil Seery (125)

Galore Bofando (170) vs. Charlie Ward (169)

Danny Henry (155) vs. Daniel Teymur (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, noon ET)

Brett Johns (135) vs. Albert Morales (134)

Amanda Lemos (134) vs. Leslie Smith (135)