UFC Fight Night 113 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

While the combat sports world may be wrapped up in the anticipation for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match next month (Sat. August 26, 2017), the UFC is ready to play host to it’s 113th Fight Night event from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland today (Sun. July 16, 2017).

The card is main evented by a welterweight contest between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio, while a strawweight contest of Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo will serve as the co-headliner.

You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 3 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Catchweight (118 pounds): Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo **Calderwood missed weight**

Lightweight: Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray

Middleweight: Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree

Heavyweight: James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Bobby Nash vs. Danny Roberts

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery

Welterweight: Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward

Lightweight: Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, noon ET)

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Albert Morales

Women’s bantamweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Leslie Smith