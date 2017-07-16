UFC Fight Night 113 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

While the combat sports world may be wrapped up in the anticipation for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match next month (Sat. August 26, 2017), the UFC is ready to play host to it’s 113th Fight Night event from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland today (Sun. July 16, 2017).
The card is main evented by a welterweight contest between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio, while a strawweight contest of Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo will serve as the co-headliner.
You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:
MAIN CARD (FS1, 3 p.m. ET)
Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Catchweight (118 pounds): Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo **Calderwood missed weight**
Lightweight: Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray
Middleweight: Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree
Heavyweight: James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)
Welterweight: Bobby Nash vs. Danny Roberts
Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery
Welterweight: Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward
Lightweight: Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, noon ET)
Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Albert Morales
Women’s bantamweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Leslie Smith