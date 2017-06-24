UFC Fight Night 112 takes place on Saturday, June 25, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Oklahoma City, following UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs. Guillard in September 2009. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 5:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

A lightweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter: Live lightweight winner Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee will headline this event. Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish in a strawweight bout, Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Means vs. Alex Garcia in a welterweight bout, and BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 112 on Saturday.

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks missed weight for his upcoming middleweight bout against Tim Boetsch. Hendricks weighed in at 188 lbs. Hendricks had to move up to middleweight after missing weight a few times at 170 lbs. Jared Gordon also missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 9 p.m. ET)

Michael Chiesa (155) vs. Kevin Lee (156)

Tim Boetsch (186) vs. Johny Hendricks (188)*

Felice Herrig (115) vs. Justine Kish (116)

Joachim Christensen (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Alex Garcia (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

B.J. Penn (146) vs. Dennis Siver (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2, 7 p.m. ET)

Clay Guida (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)

Vitor Miranda (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (185)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (115)

Darrell Horcher (155) vs. Devin Powell (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon (149)* vs. Michel Quinones (145)

Johnny Case (156) vs. Tony Martin (156)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Josh Stansbury (206)