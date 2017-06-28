UFC Fight Night 112 Sees Drop In Viewership Numbers

Despite the fact that the UFC put on a solid main card, viewership for UFC Fight Night 112 did slip from the last fight night event on FOX Sports 1, which was UFC Fight 110. This past Sunday’s event averaged 819,000 viewers, which is down from UFC FN 110 that averaged 923,000. The event peaked at 905,000 viewers twice for BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver and Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee.

The prelims averaged 319,000 viewers on FOX Sports 2, which is not available as many homes as FOX Sports 1. It was the second-best number in FOX Sports 2 history when it comes to Fight Night prelims. It trailed the 320,000 viewers that the event back on April 22nd pulled in. The prelim numbers are still good as the average UFC Fight Night prelims on the TV Network were 730,000.

A lightweight bout between Chiesa and Lee headlined this event. Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish in a strawweight bout, Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Means vs. Alex Garcia in a welterweight bout, and Penn vs. Siver in a featherweight bout.

The post-fight show pulled in 268,000 viewers, which is down from 351,000 viewers that UFC Fight Night 110 pulled in. This is a good sign as people were interested in sticking around for fight analysis or interviews.

Fight fans will have to wait to see more UFC action as the promotion returns next week for the TUF 25 Finale on July 7th and UFC 213 on July 8th in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.