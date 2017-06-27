UFC Fight Night 112 Salaries: BJ Penn Makes Bank

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission released the UFC Fight Night 112 salaries on Tuesday.

A lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa ($88,000) and Kevin Lee ($36,000) headlined this event. Johny Hendricks ($100,000) vs. Tim Boetsch ($134,000) in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Felice Herrig ($50,000) vs. Justine Kish ($14,000) in a strawweight bout, Joachim Christensen ($16,000) vs. Dominick Reyes ($24,000) in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Means ($78,000) vs. Alex Garcia ($31,000) in a welterweight bout, and BJ Penn ($150,000) vs. Dennis Siver ($78,000) in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Kevin Lee: $88,000 (includes $44,000 win bonus) def. Michael Chiesa $36,000

Tim Boetsch: $134,000 (includes $67,000 win bonus) def. Johny Hendricks $100,000

Felice Herrig: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Justine Kish $14,000

Dominick Reyes: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Joachim Christensen $16,000

Tim Means: $78,000 (includes $39,000 win bonus) def. Alex Garcia $31,000

Dennis Siever: $78,000 (includes $39,000 win bonus) def. B.J. Penn: $150,000

Clay Guida: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Erik Koch: $24,000

Marvin Vettori: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Vitor Miranda: $18,000

Carla Esparza: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Maryna Moroz: $23,000

Darrell Horcher: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Devin Powell: $10,000

Jared Gordon: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Michael Quinones: $10,000

Tony Martin: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. Johnny Case: $23,000

Jeremy Kimball: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Josh Stansbury: $12,000

UFC Fight Night 112 took place on Saturday, June 25, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass at 5:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.