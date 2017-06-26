UFC Fight Night 112 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Tim Boetsch & Clay Guida Top List

UFC Fight Night 112 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 112 took place on Saturday, June 25, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass at 5:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

A lightweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter: Live lightweight winner Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee headlined this event. Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish in a strawweight bout, Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Means vs. Alex Garcia in a welterweight bout, and BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Kevin Lee: $10,000 def. Michael Chiesa: $5,000

Tim Boetsch: $20,000 def. Johny Hendricks: $15,000

Felice Herrig: $2,500 def. Justine Kish: $2,500

Dominick Reyes: $2,500 def. Joachim Christensen: $2,500

Tim Means: $10,000 def. Alex Garcia: $5,000

Dennis Siver: $20,000 def. B.J. Penn: $20,000

Clay Guida: $20,000 def. Erik Koch: $10,000

Marvin Vettori: $2,500 def. Vitor Miranda: $5,000

Carla Esparza: $2,500 def. Maryna Moroz: $2,500

Darrell Horcher: $2,500 def. Devin Powell: $2,500

Jared Gordon: $2,500 def. Michel Quinones: $2,500

Tony Martin: $5,000 def. Johnny Case: $5,000

Jeremy Kimball: $2,500 def. Josh Stansbury: $2,500