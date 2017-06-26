UFC Fight Night 112 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 112, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee headlined this event. Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish in a strawweight bout, Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Means vs. Alex Garcia in a welterweight bout, and BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Michael Chiesa being suspended 180 days due to a possible left-shoulder injury, Tim Boetsch out for 180 days due to possible right-foot and shin injuries and Felice Herrig being out 180 days due to a possible left-wrist injury.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Michael Chiesa: suspended 180 days due to a possible left-shoulder injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a scalp laceration

Tim Boetsch: suspended 180 days due to possible right-foot and shin injuries, though a doctor can clear him early

Johny Hendricks: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Felice Herrig: suspended 180 days due to a possible left-wrist injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Justine Kish: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a left-eyebrow laceration

Joachim Christensen: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

B.J. Penn: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

Marvin Vettori: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Vitor Miranda: suspended 180 days due to a possible right-ankle injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left-ear and nasal lacerations

Devin Powell: suspended 180 days due to possible left-ankle injury, though a doctor can clear him early

Michel Quinones: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

Johnny Case: suspended 180 days due to a possible hand, foot/ankle and nose injuries, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a left-orbital laceration

Tony Martin: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Josh Stansbury: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons