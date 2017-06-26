UFC Fight Night 112 Bonuses: Kevin Lee Banks An Extra $50K

What a night of fights the mixed martial arts (MMA) world got to check out earlier tonight (Sun. June 25, 2017) at UFC Fight Night 112 from Oklahoma City.

In the opening fight of the night, UFC 205-pound newcomer Jeremy Kimball got his first win inside the Octagon when he stopped Josh Stansbury in the first round of their fight. For his spectacular performance, Kimball will be taking home an extra $50,000 in his pocket.

On the main card, one of the hottest prospects at light heavyweight made his UFC debut in dominant fashion, as he made quick work of opponent Joachim Christensen in just 29 seconds with a first round knockout. The win marked Reyes’ fourth straight first round finish, with all but seven of his MMA career victories now coming in the first round. For his efforts, Reyes earns a $50,000 bonus.

In the co-main event of the evening, UFC middleweight veteran Tim Boetsch spoiled former UFC welterweight champ Johny Hendricks’ run at 185 pounds, by landing a vicious headkick that sent “Big Rigg” down for the count. For his spectacular finish for Hendricks, who missed weight at 188 pounds, “The Barbarian” will pocket an extra $50,000.

Finally, in our main event of the evening No. 6-ranked Michael Chiesa and No. 11-ranked Kevin Lee locked themselves inside “The Ultimate Proving Ground” to settle their differences. Despite getting taken down early in the fight, Lee was able to get a nasty takedown of his own and take “Maverick’s” back.

After locking in a deep rear-naked choke, referee Mario Yamasaki decided to waive off the bout despite the fact that Chiesa hadn’t passed out or tapped out. Although the finish was a controversial one, Lee’s win will go down in the record books as a first round submission victory and he will also be taking home a bonus check of $50,000.