UFC Fight Night 112 Betting Odds Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fight Night 112 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 25, 2017) from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Oklahoma City, following UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs. Guillard in September 2009. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 5:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

A lightweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter: Live lightweight winner Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee will headline this event. Johny Hendricks vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish in a strawweight bout, Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Means vs. Alex Garcia in a welterweight bout, and BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Lee is a -130 favorite over Chiesa, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Boetsch being a +180 underdog against Hendricks, who is a -220 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/9 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Michael Chiesa (+110) vs. Kevin Lee (-130)

Middleweight: Johny Hendricks (-220) vs. Tim Boetsch (+180)

Strawweight: Felice Herrig (-120) vs. Justine Kish (+100)

Light Heavyweight: Joachim Christensen (+310) vs. Dominick Reyes (-370)

Welterweight: Tim Means (-250) vs. Alex Garcia (+210)

Featherweight: BJ Penn (+175) vs. Dennis Siver (-210)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Clay Guida (+285) vs. Erik Koch (-345)

Middleweight: Vitor Miranda (+305) vs. Marvin Vettori (-365)

Strawweight: Carla Esparza (-270) vs. Maryna Moroz (+230)

Lightweight: Darrell Horcher (-420) vs. Devin Powell (+335)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/5:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Jared Gordon (-140) vs. Michael Quinones (+120)

Lightweight: Johnny Case (+120) vs. Tony Martin (-140)

Light Heavyweight: Jeremy Kimball (+150) vs. Josh Stansbury (-170)