UFC Fight Night 111 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night 111 takes place on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The entire card will air exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET while the four bout main card will air at 8 a.m. ET. The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Singapore, following UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim which took place at the Marina Bay Sands in January 2014.

A women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Bethe Correia will headline this event. Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight bout and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 111 on Thursday night. Only one fighter missed weight, which was Carls John de Tomas who weighed in five pounds over weigh. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 8 a.m. ET)

Holly Holm (135) vs. Bethe Correia (136)

Andrei Arlovski (242) vs. Marcin Tybura (243)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (171)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4:30 a.m. ET)

Takanori Gomi (156) vs. Jon Tuck (156)

Cyril Asker (245) vs. Walt Harris (249)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Rolando Dy (146)

Ulka Sasaki (125) vs. Justin Scoggins (126)

Frank Camacho (169) vs. Li Jingliang (170)

Russell Doane (135) vs. Kwan Ho Kwak (136)

Carls John de Tomas (131) vs. Naoki Inoue (124)

Ji Yeon Kim (136) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)