UFC Fight Night 111 Preliminary Results: Jon Tuck Finishes Takanori Gomi

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Saturday, June 17th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 111. The entire card aired exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The prelims began at 4:30 a.m. ET while the four bout main card aired at 8 a.m. ET.

Headlining the card are Holly Holm and Bethe Correira, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card. Here are the results:

Jon Tuck def. Takanori Gomi via submission (RNC) (R1, 1:12)

Walt Harris def. Cyril Asker via first-round TKO (1:44)

Alex Caceres def. Rolando Dy via second-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (5:00)

Ulka Sasaki def. Justin Scoggins via submission (RNC) (R2, 3:19)

Li Jingliang def. Frank Camacho via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 28-27)

Russell Doane def. Kwan Ho Kwak via first-round TKO (4:09)

Naomi Inoue def. Carls John de Tomas via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Lucie Pudilova def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)