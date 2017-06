Today’s (Sat., June 17, 2017) UFC Fight Night 111 is in the boooks from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm got back into the win column with a brutal head kick knockout over Bethe Correia.

In the co-headliner, rising heavyweight Marcin Tybura outlasted former champion Andrei Arlovski. Watch the event’s post-fight press conference video here: