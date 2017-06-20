UFC Fight Night 111 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 111, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Bethe Correia headlined this event. Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight bout and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Correria being suspended for 180 days or until she receives “dental clearance.” She will be suspended a minimum 60 days with 45 days no contact. Arlovski has been suspended for 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is clear as well as suspended a minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Other fighters that have been given lengthy suspensions include Covington out for 180 days or until right eye cleared by ophthalmologist and Hyun Kim suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial or ophthalmological examination.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Holly Holm: suspended 7 days

Bethe Correia: suspended 180 days or until she receives “dental clearance,” and suspended a minimum 60 days with 45 days no contact

Marcin Tybura: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for a hard bout

Andrei Arlovski: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is clear, and suspended and suspended a minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout

Colby Covington: suspended 180 days or until right eye cleared by ophthalmologist

Dong Hyun Kim: suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial or ophthalmological examination, and suspended a minimum 30 days with 21 days no contact

Rafael dos Anjos: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Tarec Saffiedine: a minimum 30 days for hard bout

Jon Tuck: suspended 7 days

Takanori Gomi: suspended 7 days

Walt Harris: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is clear

Cyril Asker: suspended 45 days with 30 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Alex Caceres: suspended 7 days

Rolando Dy: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Ulka Sasaki: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Justin Scoggins: suspended 45 days for right brow laceration with 30 days minimum no contact

Li Jingliang: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for right foot is clear, and suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Frank Camacho: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for a hard bout

Russell Doane: suspended 7 days

Kwan Ho Kwak: suspended 45 days with 30 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Naoki Inoue: suspended 45 days for head laceration with 30 days minimum no contact

Carls John de Tomas: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Lucie Pudilova: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Ji Yeon Kim: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

UFC Fight Night 111 took place on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The entire card aired exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The prelims began at 4:30 a.m. ET while the four bout main card aired at 8 a.m. ET.