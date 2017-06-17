UFC Fight Night 111 Bonuses: Holly Holm Banks $50,000 For Brutal KO

UFC Fight Night 111 went down today (Saturday, June 17, 2017) from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main event saw former bantamweight champion Holly Holm looking to right the ship against former title challenger Bethe Correia. She got back on the winning track in sudden and vicious fashion.

After a painfully uneventful first two rounds – toward the end of which referee Marc Goddard warned the combatants for inactivity – Holm got back in the win column with a highlight-reel knockout. Early in the third round, a question mark kick fooled Correia into blocking the body while Holm’s shin came up around her guard to land flush across her face. One follow-up punch iced the Brazilian completely, forcing Goddard to intervene on her behalf. Holm pocketed an extra $50,000 for her Performance of the Night.

The second Performance of the Night went to Japanese flyweight Ulka Sasaki, who got a stunning come-from-behind victory on the undercard. Facing the dynamic but inconsistent Justin Scoggins, Sasaki was taking a beating through the first round and a half. He had been dropped twice and pounded on from top position by the South Carolinian. A momentary lapse was all it took for Sasaki to capitalize, as he did not miss when he had his chance on Scoggins’ back. He slapped on a rear-naked choke and the tap came shortly after. Sasaki will leave Singapore $50,000 richer for it.

The Fight of the Night was also on the prelims, as welterweight sluggers Li Jingliang and Frank Camacho went to war. UFC newcomer Camacho repeatedly rocked “The Leech” in round one, looking on the verge of finishing it on multiple occasions. Only Li’s granite chin saved him. Camacho – a late replacement who fought just three weeks ago – started to fade as the cage time and the punishment began to mount. Li nearly finished “The Crank” in the third as leg kicks and hard punches upstairs took their toll, but Camacho gutted it out to hear the final horn. Both men were awarded an extra $50,000 for their spirited efforts.

Keep it locked to LowKickMMA for all the UFC Singapore news to follow.