UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night 110 takes place on Saturday, June 11th 2017 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Auckland, following UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs. Marquardt in June 2014. The prelims with air on UFC Fight Pass at 7PM/4PM ETPT with two bouts while four bouts will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8PM/5PM ETPT. The main card will feature six bouts on FOX Sports 1 at 10PM/7PM ETPT.

A heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and former interim title contender Mark Hunt will serve as the main event.Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson in a lightweight bout, Henrique da Silva vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen in a flyweight bout, and Alex Volkanovski vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the early weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 110 on Friday morning and only one fighter missed weight, which was Chan-Mi Jeon. Here are the results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)

Mizuto Hirota (146) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)

Ashkan Mokhtarian (125) vs. John Moraga (126)

Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)