UFC Fight Night 110 Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC will be live from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand tonight (Sat. June 10, 2017) and a massive heavyweight contest will be the featured fight of the night.

No. 6-ranked Derrick Lewis will meet No. 7-ranked Mark Hunt in what is expected to be a heavy-hitting main event where someone is likely to end up sleeping on the Octagon canvas. In the co-main event of the evening, middleweights Derek Brunson and Dan Kelly will meet to possibly determine who will be the next to step into the depthy waters that is the middleweight top five.

You can check out the full UFC Fight Night 110 start time, fight card and how to watch here:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)

Featherweight: Mizuto Hirota (146) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)

Lightweight: Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)

Flyweight: Ashkan Mokhtarian (125) vs. John Moraga (126)

Welterweight: Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 P.M. ET)

Women’s strawweight: J.J. Aldrich (116) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (118)*

Lightweight: Thibault Gouti (154) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (155)