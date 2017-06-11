UFC Fight Night 110 Bonuses: Heavyweight Slugfest Earns ‘Fight Of The Night’

UFC Fight Night 110 emanated from Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand tonight (Saturday, June 10, 2017) and was headlined by a heavyweight collision between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt. That heavyweight slugfest took home Fight of the Night honors, with both contestants leaving $50,000 richer for their efforts.

Hunt seemed to have Lewis’ number from the jump. He backed “The Black Beast” into the cage for the better part of four rounds, landing the cleaner strikes upstairs before beginning his body attack in the third. Lewis hung tough and swung back, but his haymaker and big kick-heavy attack depleted his gas tank. By the fourth round, Lewis was a spent force. Hunt closed Lewis down and teed off on the exhausted Lewis until referee Marc Goddard was forced to intervene in round four.

In other main card action, Dan Hooker’s spectacular knockout of wily veteran Ross Pearson netted him one of two $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses. A competitive standup fight ended in sudden and vicious fashion in the second. Pearson threw a lunging left hook to reach the longer Hooker. His mistake came immediately after, as he ducked his head following the punch. Hooker’s knee met Pearson’s ducking jaw, sending the Brit crashing to the canvas, relieved of his senses.

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to Ben Nguyen, who sprang the surprising first-round submission upset of Tim Elliott. Ben “10” aggressively put it on the former title challenger from the get-go, firing kicks and punches. A sloppy takedown attempt from Elliott allowed Nguyen to swing around to the back and sink in his hooks. Elliott tried to stand and fought the hooks to free himself, but as he did so, Nguyen sunk in the choke. Ben “10” left $50,000 richer for his efforts.

