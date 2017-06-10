UFC Fight Night 110 Betting Odds Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fight Night 110 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, June 11th) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Auckland, following UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs. Marquardt in June 2014. The prelims with air on UFC Fight Pass at 7PM/4PM ETPT with two bouts while four bouts will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8PM/5PM ETPT. The main card will feature six bouts on FOX Sports 1 at 10PM/7PM ETPT.

A heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and former interim title contender Mark Hunt will serve as the main event. Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson in a lightweight bout, Henrique da Silva vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout, Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen in a flyweight bout, and Alex Volkanovski vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Lewis is a -135 favorite over Hunt, who is a +115 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kelly being a +240 underdog against Brunson, who is a -280 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1/10PM/7PM ETPT)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-135) vs. Mark Hunt (+115)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson (-280) vs. Dan Kelly (+240)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (-145) vs. Ross Pearson (+125)

Light Heavyweight: Henrique da Silva (+255) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-310)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (-210) vs. Ben Nguyen (+175)

Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (-470) vs. Mizuto Hirota (+375)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1/8PM/5PM ETPT)

Lightweight: Damien Brown (-125) vs. Vinc Pichel (+105)

Welterweight: Dominique Steele (-145) vs. Luke Jumeau (+125)

Flyweight: John Moraga (-165) vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (+145)

Welterweight: Kiichi Kunimoto (+285) vs. Zak Ottow (-345)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/7PM/4PM ETPT)

Strawweight: JJ Aldrich (-220) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (+180)

Lightweight: Thibault Gouti (-110) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (-110)