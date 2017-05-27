UFC Fight Night 109 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night 109 takes place on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass with two bouts at 10 a.m. ET while four bouts will air on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira will serve as the main event.The two fighters were previously scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 69 in June 2015. However Gustafsson pulled out of that fight due to injury. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Omari Akhmedov in a welterweight bout, Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout and Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 109 on Saturday. Only one fighter missed weight, which was Darren Till. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Ben Saunders (168) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Omari Akhmedov (171) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (170)

Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (170)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Alex Nicholson (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Damian Stasiak (134)

Chris Camozzi (186) vs. Trevor Smith (186)

Reza Madadi (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Nico Musoke (171) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 10 a.m. ET)

Jessin Ayari (170) vs. Darren Till (176)*

Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Marcin Held (156)