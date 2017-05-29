UFC Fight Night 109 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Alexander Gustafsson & Glover Teixeira Top List

UFC Fight Night 109 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 109 took place on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass with two bouts at 10 a.m. ET while four bouts aired on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira served as the main event. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Omari Akhmedov in a welterweight bout, Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout and Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Alexander Gustafsson: $10,000 def. Glover Teixeira: $10,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $2,500 def. Misha Cirkunov: $2,500

Peter Sobotta: $5,000 def. Ben Saunders: $10,000

Omari Akhmedov: $2,500 def. Abdul Razak Alhassan: $2,500

Nordine Taleb$5,000 def. Oliver Enkamp$2,500

Jack Hermansson$2,500 def. Alex Nicholson$2,500

Pedro Munhoz: $5,000 def. Damian Stasiak: $2,500

Trevor Smith: $10,000 def. Chris Camozzi: $15,000

Joaquim Silva: $2,500 def. Reza Madadi: $5,000

Bojan Velickovic: $2,500 def. Nicholas Musoke: $2,500

Darren Till: $2,500 def. Jessin Ayari: $2,500

Damir Hadzovic: $2,500 def. Marcin Held: $2,500