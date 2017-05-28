UFC Fight Night 109 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Sunday, May 28th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 109. Headlining the card are Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.
Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak in a bantamweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.
Trevor Smith vs. Chris Camozzi is next in a middleweight bout
Reza Madadi vs. Joaquim Silva is next in a lightweight bout
Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic in a welterweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.
Darren Till vs. Jessin Ayari in a welterweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.
Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Marcin Held vs. Damir Hadzovic in a lightweight bout.
Here are the results:
