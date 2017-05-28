UFC Fight Night 109 Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is back in Stockholm, Sweden today (Sun. May 28, 2017) for the Octagon return of their native son, “The Mauler” Alexander Gustafsson.

Gustafsson is currently the No. 1-ranked light heavyweight fighter in the world and could be taking on the winner of the 205-pound title bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones at UFC 214. The Swede takes on Glover Teixeira, a crafty veteran who is looking to get back in the title hunt as well.

Below is the full UFC Fight Night 109 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch:

Main Card (FS1, 1 P.M. ET)

Light heavyweight: Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Welterweight: Ben Saunders (168) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Welterweight: Omari Akhmedov (171) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (170)

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (170)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Alex Nicholson (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Damian Stasiak (134)

Middleweight: Chris Camozzi (186) vs. Trevor Smith (186)

Lightweight: Reza Madadi (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Welterweight: Nico Musoke (171) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 10 a.m. ET)

Welterweight: Jessin Ayari (170) vs. Darren Till (176) **Till missed weight**

Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Marcin Held (156)