UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC Fight Night 109 takes place on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass with two bouts at 10 a.m. ET while four bouts will air on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira will serve as the main event.The two fighters were previously scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 69 in June 2015. However, Gustafsson pulled out of that fight due to injury. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Omari Akhmedov in a welterweight bout, Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout and Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson in a middleweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: