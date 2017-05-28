UFC Fight Night 109 Bonuses: Main Event Is ‘Fight Of The Night’

UFC Fight Night 109 went down today (Sunday, May 28, 2017) from the Ericcson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The headliner saw top light heavyweights Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira lock horns in a homecoming bout for the Swedish “Mauler”. They would each go home $50,000 richer for their Fight of the Night.

Both men were bloodied inside the first two rounds. Teixeira had superior one-punch power that had Gustafsson on his heels, often forcing him to turn his back and run to get back to open space. But the Swede’s superior hand speed and boxing skill gradually took over. His right uppercut was devastating in particular. Gustafsson closed the show in the fifth and final round with three of them in quick succession. A final cross sent a dazed Teixeira crashing to the canvas.

Two surprising preliminary knockouts earned Performance of the Night. After getting controlled on the mat for the first two rounds by Bellator vet and grappling specialist Marcin Held, Damir Hadzovic brought the fight to an abrupt end with a kill-shot knee in round three. Held appeared to be executing an ill-advised Imanari roll that “The Bosnian Bomber” met with a perfect knee strike. Follow-up blows came but were ultimately unnecessary. Hadzovic pocketed an extra $50,000 for his come-from-behind win.

Later on, Bojan Velickovic battled Nico Musoke in a close back-and-forth fight before ending it suddenly at the very end of round three. Musoke pressed aggressively forward, trying to put a final stamp on the fight to seal up a decision he seemed likely to earn. A counter right hook from a retreating Velickovic took away Musoke’s equilibrium and put him on roller skates. Unable to regain solid footing, Musoke fell to his back where Velickovic met him with coffin-nail standing-to-ground punches that sealed. Possibly fighting for his UFC roster spot, Velickovic emerged $50,000 richer with his Performance of the Night.

