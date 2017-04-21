UFC Fight Night 108 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 108 takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The prelims will air at 6:30 p.m. ET with three bouts on Fight Pass and FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov will headline this event while Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a light heavyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 108 on Friday morning. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Artem Lobov () vs. Cub Swanson ()

Al Iaquinta () vs. Diego Sanchez ()

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (210)* vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

John Dodson () vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Joe Lauzon () vs. Stevie Ray ()

Jake Ellenberger () vs. Mike Perry (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2, 8 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey () vs. Thales Leites ()

Brandon Moreno () vs. Dustin Ortiz (124.5)

Scott Holtzman () vs. Michael McBride ()

Jessica Penne () vs. Danielle Taylor ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Cindy Dandois () vs. Alexis Davis ()

Bryan Barberena () vs. Joe Proctor ()

Hector Sandoval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell ()