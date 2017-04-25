UFC Fight Night 108 Sees Big Drop In Viewership Numbers

With the questionable main event that the UFC served its fans with on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with UFC Fight Night 108, the promotion as well as FOX Sports shouldn’t be surprised with how the viewership numbers were when they were made available on Tuesday morning.

The main card drew 745,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which is down from the UFC Fight Night 106 event’s main card that did 946,000 viewers. The prelims drew 320,000 viewers on FOX Sports 2, which was also down from UFC Fight Night 106 prelims that drew 830,000 viewers. The prelim numbers are still good as the average UFC Fight Night prelims on the TV Network were 730,000.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov headlined this event while Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a light heavyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout.

The pre-fight show did not crack the top 150 shows on cable. The post-fight show did 204,000 viewers, which is a sign that people were not interested in sticking around for fight analysis or interviews. UFC Fight Night 108 was the lowest viewership Fight Night event that the promotion has done since UFC Fight Night 101, which drew 686,000 viewers.

Fight fans will have to take a break from action as the UFC does not hold an event until May 13th, but that card is stacked. A UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior dos Santos is expected to serve as the main event of UFC 211.