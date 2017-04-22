UFC Fight Night 108 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 22nd, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 108. Headlining the card are Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Sam Alvey vs. Thales Leites in a middleweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 2.

Brandon Moreno vs. Dustin Ortiz is next in a flyweight bout.

Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride is next in a lightweight bout.

Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor in a female strawweight bout opens the FOX Sports 2 preliminary bouts.

Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois in a female bantamweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Davis going after Dandois with her hands, but Dandois fell forward into a trip and Davis immediately gave up the takedown. Davis shifts her hips for an armbar, flips her over into spiderweb, but the crazy flexible Dandois triangles Davis’ head. The women trade leg lock attempts before Davis gets back on top and dropping mild ground and pound, but they trade positions again. In round 2, Dandois shoots but Davis stuffs it. Davis manages to break clinch and we’re back to ugly kickboxing. Jabs for Davis as Dandois’ standup looks truly ugly. But the Belgian bullrushes for a double leg. She stands and lands hard. In round 3, Davis lands some punches to start the round but Dandois gets another easy takedown on tall Davis. Davis works back to her feet. Davis body kick results in a tie up. Another head and arm throw from Dandois but Davis scrambles up. Kicks, jabs for Davis. Dandois scored a takedown. Triangle-armbar for Davis but Dandois survives. The judges gave the win to Davis by decision.

Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor is next in a lightweight bout. Proctor pressuring early, they trade kicks. Barberena having success with his hands. Barberena stops Proctor with knee after knee landing to Proctor’s head then strikes on the ground.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Matt Schnell vs. Hector Sandoval in a flyweight bout. Sandoval hits right hand and ducks under for double leg instantly. Schnell uses triangle to get up. They strike inside again. Sandoval ducks under for double leg but finds himself in tight guillotine. He slams Schnell and pops his head out. Sandoval pounds out Schnell from half guard with hammerfists. Schnell was out cold.

