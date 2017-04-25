UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 108, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov headlined the event while Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card were Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a light heavyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Lobov being suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician and 30 days no contact for right foot, Marcos Rogerio de Lima being suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician and 30 days no contact for cut and Mike Perry being suspended 180 days and 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for nose.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Cub Swanson: suspended 7 days with 7 days no contact

Artem Lobov: suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician and 30 days no contact for right foot

Diego Sanchez: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician and 30 days no contact for cut

Eddie Wineland: suspended 60 days and 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician

Joe Lauzon: suspended 60 days and 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician for cut

Stevie Ray: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact for cut

Mike Perry: suspended 180 days and 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for nose

Jake Ellenberger: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Sam Alvey: suspended 180 days and 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for left ankle

Dustin Ortiz: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Scott Holtzman: suspended 180 days and 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible right foot fracture

Michael McBride: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout

Cindy Dandois: suspended 180 days and 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible right foot fracture

Joe Proctor: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Matt Schnell: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact