UFC Fight Night 107 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 107 takes place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The entire event will stream live on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card will air at 1:30 p.m. ET with nine bouts. The four bout main card kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and TUF 19 light heavyweight winner Corey Anderson will headline the event while Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout will co-main event this show. Rounding out the main card is Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout (this is Pickett’s retirement bout) and Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 107 on Friday and you can read the results here:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 5 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jimi Manuwa (205)

Alan Jouban (170) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)

Brad Pickett (139) vs. Marlon Vera (140)

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Joseph Duffy (155) vs. Reza Madadi (155)

Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Darren Stewart (206)

Timothy Johnson (264) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (240)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Teemu Packalen (155)

Oluwale Bamgbose (184) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Leon Edwards (169) vs. Vicente Luque (169)

Ian Entwistle (139)* vs. Brett Johns (136)

Scott Askham (185) vs. Brad Scott (185)

Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (133)

The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at 1:00 pm EST and you can watch them here: