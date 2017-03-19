UFC Fight Night 107 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Brad Pickett Tops Everyone

UFC Fight Night 107 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 107 took place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The entire event streamed live on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card aired at 1:30 p.m. ET with nine bouts. The four bout main card kicked off at 5 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and TUF 19 light heavyweight winner Corey Anderson headlined the event while Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout co-main evented this show. Rounding out the main card was Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout (this was Pickett’s retirement bout) and Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Jimi Manuwa: $5,000 def. Corey Anderson: $5,000

Gunnar Nelson: $5,000 def. Alan Jouban: $5,000

Marlon Vera: $2,500 def. Brad Pickett: $15,000

Arnold Allen: $2,500 def. Makwan Amirkhani: $2,500

Joseph Duffy: $2,500 def. Reza Madadi: $5,000

Francimar Barroso: $5,000 def. Darren Stewart: $2,500

Timothy Johnson: $2,500 def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $5,000

Leon Edwards: $5,000 def. Vicente Luque: $5,000

Marc Diakiese: $2,500 def. Teemu Packalen: $2,500

Brad Scott: $5,000 def. Scott Askham: $5,000

Lina Lansberg: $2,500 def. Lucie Pudilova: $2,500