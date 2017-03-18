UFC Fight Night 107 Post-Fight Press Conference

It may not have featured the most amount of pre-fight hype and anticipation, but today’s (Sat., March 18, 2017) UFC Fight Night 107 from the O2 Arena in London, England, featured three hard-hitting finishes on the main card in addition to several other impressive performances.

In the main event, hometown fan favorite slugger Jimi Manuwa extended his streak of vicious one-punch knockouts to two by starching Corey Anderson with a short but devastating left hook, while Gunnar Nelson put on a clinic in all facets of MMA by ending the momentum of dangerous striker Alan Jouban with a picture-perfect right hand that quickly lead to a fight-ending submission.

In other action, beloved British star Brad “One Punch” Pickett fell short in his final MMA bout when short-notice replacement Marlon Vera finished the tough veteran fighter with a third-round head kick in a bout Pickett was possibly winning two rounds to none on the scorecards.

Watch the event’s post-fight press conference starting shortly after the main card here: