UFC Fight Night 107 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 107, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Corey Anderson, Teemu Packalen, and Lina Lansberg being suspended for 60 days while Francimar Barroso, Brad Scott, and Scott Askham were suspended for 180 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Corey Anderson: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons

Alan Jouban: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Brad Pickett: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Makwan Amirkhani: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Joseph Duffy: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days (cleared of a possible right-foot injury after event)

Reza Madadi: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days due to a forehead laceration

Francimar Barroso: suspended 180 days due to a left-foot injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days due to a right-eyebrow laceration

Timothy Johnson: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Daniel Omielanczuk: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Vicente Luque: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Teemu Packalen: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons (cleared of a possible head injury after event)

Brad Scott: suspended 180 days due to a left-shoulder injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless

Scott Askham: suspended 180 days due to a right-leg injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Lina Lansberg: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons (cleared of possible head and face injuries)

Lucie Pudilova: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons