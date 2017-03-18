UFC Fight Night 107 Bonuses: Four Fighters Bank $50,000

UFC Fight Night 107 emanated from the O2 Arena in London, England today (Saturday, March 18, 2017) and saw light heavyweights go to battle in the headliner. It was not a long battle. Manuwa felled Anderson with a pair of left hooks in the very first round. The second one sent Anderson face-planting into the canvas, unconscious before he hit the mat. Manuwa walked away with no follow-up blows needed, and walked away another $50,000 richer for his efforts.

The co-headliner between talented welterweights Alan Jouban and Gunnar Nelson ended in similarly devastating fashion. In round two, a Nelson cross hammered into Jouban’s face, putting him on roller skates. “Gunni” snapped down the wounded Jouban and snatched a guillotine, the tap coming immediately. Nelson took home one of the four Performance of the Night bonuses.

Third from the top, Marlon “Chito” Vera played spoiler in Brad Pickett’s retirement fight in front of his hometown crowd. After dropping the first two rounds to Pickett’s wrestling, Vera came out aggressive in round three as Pickett began to slow. He hammered the Brit with punches and kicks for the first four minutes. In the final minute, a flush Vera head kick dropped Pickett where he stood, and follow-up hammerfists brought the fight to a close. The impressive, short-notice finish netted Vera the third Performance of the Night check.

The lone undercard bonus was wrapped up long before the main card started. Marc Diakiese put on a jaw-dropping display of power and athleticism, blowing away Teemu Packalen with a single right hand in the first round. Packalen was on the defensive from the start, as Diakiese sent powerful spinning kicks at him. “Bonecrusher” then lunged forward and cracked Packalen, who staggered backward and collapsed. The referee jumped in right away, saving Packalen from further punishment. Diakiese pushed his record to 3-0 in the UFC and made himself $50,000 richer with the scintillating performance.

Keep it locked to LowKickMMA for all your post-fight news and analysis.