UFC Fight Night 106 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Vitor Belfort Tops Everyone

UFC Fight Night 106 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 106 took place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Two preliminary bouts aired on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET while four bouts aired on FOX Sports at 8 p.m. ET. The main card consisted of six bouts that will air at 10 p.m. ET.

A middleweight bout between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort and The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen middleweight winner Kelvin Gastelum served as the event headliner. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua fought Gian Villante in the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight bout, Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau in a female bantamweight bout and Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000 def. Vitor Belfort: $20,000

Mauricio Rua: $15,000 def. Gian Villante: $10,000

Edson Barboza: $15,000 def. Beneil Dariush: $10,000

Ray Borg: $5,000 def. Jussier Formiga: $5,000

Bethe Correia: $5,000 vs. Marion Reneau: $5,000

Alex Oliveira: $5,000 def. Tim Means: $10,000

Kevin Lee: $5,000 def. Francisco Trinaldo: $10,000

Sergio Moraes: $5,000 def. Davi Ramos: $2,500

Joe Soto: $5,000 def. Rani Yahya: $15,000

Michel Prazeres: $5,000 def. Josh Burkman: $15,000

Jeremy Kennedy: $2,500 def. Rony Jason: $5,000

Paulo Borrachinha: $2,500 def. Garreth McLellan: $2,500