UFC Fight Night 105 Sees Drop In Viewership Numbers

UFC Fight Night 105 did not draw as well as UFC Fight Night 104 did earlier this month. However, it held its own and delivered for the promotion as well as FOX Sports 1.

The main card drew 907,000, which is down from Fight Night 104 that drew 1,158 million viewers. The prelims for the event drew 760,000 viewers which is also down from Fight Night 104 that drew 834,000 viewers. Despite the prelims being down for the event, it’s still a good number as the average UFC Fight Night prelims on the TV Network were 730,000.

The main event was a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker in a featherweight bout, Cezar Ferreira vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout, Gina Mazany vs. Sara McMann in a female bantamweight bout and Paul Felder vs. Alessandro Ricci in a lightweight bout.

The post-fight show drew 249,000 viewers while the pre-fight show did 233,000 viewers.

Fight fans will have to take a break from the UFC action this weekend as there are no events scheduled. However, the promotion returns in a big way next Saturday night (March 4th) as it is UFC 209. A UFC Welterweight Championship rematch between current champion Tyron Woodley and five-time kickboxing world champion Stephen Thompson will headline this event. The two fighters met as recently at UFC 205 as Woodley retained his title after the fight ended in a majority draw. The prelims for this event will air on FOX Sports 1.