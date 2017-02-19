UFC Fight Night 105 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Sunday, February 19th, 2017) will come in the form of UFC Fight Night 105. Headlining the card are Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

The only UFC Fight Pass prelim is Ryan Janes vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout. Janes presses early and clinched with him up against the fence. Janes scored a takedown in the opening minute and worked him over with strikes from guard. Janes gets over-aggressive on the ground and got tapped with an armbar.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Nordine Taleb

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos

Bantamweight: Reginaldo Vieira vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Gerald Meerschaert def. Ryan Janes via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:34