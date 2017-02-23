UFC Fight Night 105 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 105, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Derrick Lewis being suspended 30 days with no contact in training for 21 days due to a “hard bout.” The suspensions that stand out are Travis Browne and Johny Hendricks. Browne is out for 180 days or until he is cleared by negative CT scan; suspended a minimum of 60 days. Hendricks is out for 180 days or until he is cleared by left hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of seven days

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Derrick Lewis: suspended 30 days with no contact in training for 21 days due to a “hard bout”

Travis Browne: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative CT scan; suspended a minimum of 60 days

Johny Hendricks: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of seven days

Hector Lombard: suspended 30 days

Gavin Tucker: suspended 14 days

Sam Sicilia: suspended 30 days

Elias Theodorou: suspended seven days

Cezar Ferreira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for hand injury; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Sara McMann: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor; suspended a minimum of seven days

Gina Mazany: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Paul Felder: suspended seven days

Alessandro Ricci: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days

Santiago Ponzinibbio: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a right cheek laceration

Nordine Taleb: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact

Randa Markos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a “hard bout”

Carla Esparza: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a “hard bout”

Aiemann Zahabi: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ophthalmologist; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Reginaldo Vieira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an orthopedist; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a “hard bout”

Jack Marshman: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a right infraorbital laceration, scalp laceration and TKO

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended seven days

Ryan Janes: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an orthopedist; suspended a minimum of 30 days

UFC Fight Night 105 took place on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. One bout aired on UFC Fight Pass portion at 6:30 p.m. ET of the prelims while the four bouts aired on the FOX Sports 1 portion at 7 p.m. ET. Six bouts took place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.