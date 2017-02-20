UFC Fight Night 105 Bonuses: Lewis & Browne Bank Extra $50,000

UFC Fight Night 105 emanated from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada tonight (Sunday, February 19, 2017). The main event featured an intense slugfest between Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis that did not disappoint.

Browne hurt Lewis multiple times with body kicks in the first. The first caused Lewis notable distress in the opening seconds. Browne remained patient, picking his shots and waiting for the finish to materialize. It never did. Lewis dropped Browne at the end of round one despite being on the receiving end of a bad beating for almost the entire frame.

It would foreshadow things to come. Lewis closed the distance on an attacking Browne, turned him into the fence, and unloaded a hailstorm of punches. Takedowns and more punches followed, but Browne survived. He returned to his feet after a second takedown, but was met with one last salvo. Browne hit the deck and Lewis finished him off. The wild brawl earned both combatants Fight of the Night and an extra $50,000.

In other main card action, Paul Felder earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Alessandro Ricci. A step-in counter elbow broke Ricci’s nose. Follow-up punches were academic. The impressive finish earned Felder an extra $50,000.

The other Performance of the Night went to Thiago Santos, who righted the ship after two straight losses with a second-round wheel kick knockout of Jack Marshman. It didn’t put Marshman to sleep the way Edson Barboza’s did to Terry Etim years ago, but it was undeniably impressive nonetheless. Follow-up ground and pound prompted the referee to jump in to save Marshman and earned Santos an extra $50,000.

