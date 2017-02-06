UFC Fight Night 104 Medical Suspensions: Several Fighters Earn Max Term

Last Saturday’s (Feb. 4, 2017) UFC Fight Night 104 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, providing MMA fans with a surprisingly hard-hitting evening of fights, and as it result, it not surprisingly came along with a long list of medical suspensions from the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR).

Headlining the list were main event fighters Chan Sung Jung, who is only suspended until February 14 following his first UFC competition in over three-and-a-half years, and his opponent Dennis Bermudez, who will be out until April 6 after “The Korean Zombie” knocked him out with a vicious first-round uppercut.

But seven fighters on the card weren’t as lucky, gaining full indefinite suspensions pending a medical doctor’s clearance. Those fighters included winning fighters like heavyweight Curtis Blaydes, lightweight James Vick, featherweight Chas Skelly, and women’s strawweight Tecia Torres.

Texas doesn’t release detailed injury information for fighters as most other athletic commissions do, but nonetheless, every fighter on the card received some sort of suspension. Find out their exact terms in the full disclosed list below:

James Vick: Suspended indefinitely

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended indefinitely

Adam Milstead: Suspended indefinitely

Michinori Tanaka: Suspended indefinitely

Chas Skelly: Suspended indefinitely

Tecia Torres: Suspended indefinitely

Bec Rawlings: Suspended indefinitely

Dennis Bermudez: Suspended until April 6

Anthony Hamilton: Suspended until April 6

Alex Morono: Suspended until April 6

Daniel Jolly: Suspended until April 6

Marcel Fortuna: Suspended until March 22

Jessica Andrade: Suspended until March 22

Angela Hill: Suspended until March 7

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended until March 7

Niko Price: Suspended until March 7

Abel Trujillo: Suspended until February 20

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended until February 20

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended until February 20

Chan Sung Jung: Suspended until February 14

Felice Herrig: Suspended until February 14

Alexa Grasso: Suspended until February 14

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until February 12

Khalil Rountree: Suspended until February 12