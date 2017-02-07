UFC Fight Night 104 Draws Big Viewership Numbers

UFC Fight Night 104 did the biggest number for a UFC show on FOX Sports 1 in a year. The event drew 1,158 million viewers, which is the best number for the promotion on the network since last year’s Super Bowl weekend show that did 1,032 million viewers. The viewership for this event’s main card is also up from the last Fight Night event, which was UFC Fight Night 103 that drew 1,090 million viewers.

A featherweight bout between Chan Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez headlined this event. Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig in a women’s strawweight bout was the co-main event of the event. Rounding out the main card was Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout, Anthony Hamilton vs. Marcel Fortuna in a heavyweight bout and Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout.

The prelims for the event drew 834,000 viewers, which is also a good number as the average UFC Fight Night prelims on the TV Network were 730,000. The prelims were also up from UFC Fight Night 103, which did 824,000 viewers. The post-fight show drew 355,000 viewers while the pre-fight show did 237,000 viewers.

The UFC returns to FOX Sports 1 for this Saturday’s UFC 208 event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The UFC Fight Pass prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims start at 8 p.m. ET. The main card kicks off on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The event will be headlined by the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.It will also be the first women’s featherweight bout in the promotion’s history.