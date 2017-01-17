UFC Fight Night 103 Salaries: BJ Penn Makes Bank

The Arizona State Athletic Commission released the UFC Fight Night 103 salaries on Tuesday.

Yair Rodriguez ($100,000) vs. BJ Penn ($150,000) in a featherweight bout was the main event while Joe Lauzon ($116,000) vs. Marcin Held ($20,000) in a lightweight was the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Court McGee ($35,000) vs. Ben Saunders ($40,000) in a welterweight bout and John Moraga ($54,000) vs. Sergio Pettis ($28,000) in a flyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Yair Rodriguez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. B.J. Penn: $150,000

Joe Lauzon: $116,000 (includes $58,000 win bonus) def. Marcin Held: $20,000

Ben Saunders: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Court McGee: $35,000

Sergio Pettis: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. John Moraga: $28,000

Drakkar Klose: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Devin Powell: $10,000

Augusto Mendes: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Frankie Saenz: $20,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Viktor Pesta: $10,000

Tony Martin: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) def. Alex White: $14,000

Nina Ansaroff: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: $10,000

Walt Harris: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Chase Sherman: $10,000

Joachim Christensen: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Bojan Mihajlovic: $10,000

Cyril Asker: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Dmitrii Smoliakov: $10,000

UFC Fight Night 103 took place on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The prelims on Fight Pass featured four bouts starting at 6:15 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims featured four bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card featured four bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET.