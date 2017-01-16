UFC Fight Night 103 Reebok Fighter Payouts: BJ Penn & Joe Lauzon Lead Pack

UFC Fight Night 103 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Fight Night 103 took place on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The prelims on Fight Pass featured four bouts starting at 6:15 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims featured four bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card featured four bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn in a featherweight bout was the main event while Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held in a lightweight was the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout and John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Yair Rodriguez: $5,000 def. BJ Penn: $20,000
Joe Lauzon: $20,000 def. Marcin Held: $2,500
Ben Saunders: $10,000 def. Court McGee: $10,000
Sergio Pettis: $5,000 def. John Moraga: $5,000
Drakkar Klose: $2,500 def. Devin Powell: $2,500
Augusto Mendes: $2,500 def. Frankie Saenz: $5,000
Aleksei Oleinik: $2,500 def. Viktor Pesta: $2,500
Tony Martin: $5,000 def. Alex White: $2,500
Nina Ansaroff: $2,500 def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: $2,500
Walt Harris: $5,000 def. Chase Sherman: $2,500
Joachim Christensen: $2,500 def. Bojan Mihajlovic: $2,500
Cyril Asker: $2,500 def. Dmitrii Smoliakov: $2,500