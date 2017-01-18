UFC Fight Night 103 Pulls In Big Ratings

Despite being out of the sport for a few years, BJ Penn is still a name and still a draw for the UFC.

The UFC Fight Night 103 main card did an average of 1,090 million viewers. This is was up from the UFC Fight Night 101 main card, which drew 686,000 viewers. The prelims for the event drew 824,000 viewers, which is up from the UFC FN 101 prelims that did 654,000 viewers. The post-fight show drew 364,000 viewers. The UFC held up very good against a massive audience for an NFL divisional playoff game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on NBC that drew 37 million viewers. The game was originally supposed to be at 1 PM EST, but weather forced its pushback to 8 PM EST instead.

UFC Fight Night 103 took place on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC Fight Night 103 drew less than half the audience of the Sunday night show a year ago, but that card had a much bigger lineup and main event (Dominick Cruz vs. then-bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw). The event would have been the fifth-highest rated Fight Night show in 2016 and marks the biggest number since the September 26 Cyborg Justino-headlined show which, did 1,109 million viewers

The UFC will be away for a week but not to fear fight fights, the promotion will hold its next event on January 28th (UFC on FOX on 23), which is headlined by Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena in a #1 women’s bantamweight contender bout.