UFC Fight Night 103 Medical Suspensions: Rodriguez, Penn Earn Long Stints

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle this past Sunday at UFC Fight Night 103, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn in a featherweight bout was the main event while Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held in a lightweight was the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout and John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Rodriguez being suspended indefinitely, pending clearance from a physician and Penn, who was finished by strikes, being suspended 180 days. Other fighters that were suspended indefinitely includes Saunders and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Yair Rodriguez: Suspended indefinitely, pending clearance from a physician

BJ Penn: Suspended 180 days

Joe Lauzon: Suspended 30 days

Ben Saunders: Suspended indefinitely, pending clearance from a physician

Court McGee: Suspended 45 days

Sergio Pettis: Suspended 60 days

Devin Powell: Suspended 180 days

Frankie Saenz: Suspended 60 days

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: Suspended indefinitely, pending clearance from a physician

Nina Ansaroff: Suspended 180 days

Walt Harris: Suspended 30 days

Chase Sherman: Suspended 60 days

Joachim Christensen: Suspended 30 days

Bojan Mihajlovic: Suspended 30 days

Dmitrii Smoliakov: Suspended 30 days

UFC Fight Night 103 took place on Sunday, on January 15, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The prelims on Fight Pass featured four bouts starting at 6:15 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims featured four bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card featured four bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET.