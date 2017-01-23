UFC Fight Night Denver: Road To The Octagon

UFC on FOX 23 is live this weekend (Saturday, January 28, 2017) from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, and the card the UFC has in store for us is quite a barn burner.

Kicking off the main card is a featherweight contest between two of the 145-pound division’s most exciting combatants, when Alex Caceres takes on Jason Knight. ‘Bruce Leroy’ comes off of a split decision loss to fast-rising star Yair Rodriguez, while ‘The Kid’ Knight is looking to make a statement in the UFC with his third straight win.

Next up features a heavyweight contest of great proportions, as No. 7-ranked former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski takes on the up-and-coming No. 10-ranked Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is currently on a nine-fight win streak in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, as he continues to impress UFC fans with four-straight finishes now inside the Octagon.

In our co-main event hometown hero and fan-favorite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone meets Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight scrap that is sure to bring the house down. Cerrone looks to propel himself into title contention with an emphatic statement in Denver, while Masvidal looks for what would be the biggest win of his career against ‘Cowboy’.

Finally the main event of the evening presents a clash of female bantamweights that could very well present the next challenger to current 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes’ throne, as No. 1-ranked Valentina Shevchenko meets No. 2-ranked Julianna Pena.

You can check out the UFC’s full Fight Night Denver: Road To The Octagon episode here below: