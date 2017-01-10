UFC Cancels Fight Pass Card Set For March 3rd

According to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC has canceled a UFC Fight Pass card that was set to take place on March 3, 2016 from Las Vegas Nevada, just one day prior to March 4’s UFC 209.

The promotion didn’t give a reason for scrapping the event, although the card had yet to be filled out with fights.

This isn’t the first time the UFC has cancelled an event this year, as the promotion announced late last year that it would be cancelling UFC 208, which was scheduled for Jan. 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. The event has since been moved to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will take place on Feb 11, 2016. An inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germain de Randamie will headline that card.

The UFC cancelling multiple events less than a month into the new year is certainly an interesting topic especially given the fact that the promotion is currently lacking big stars. It is expected that new owners WME-IMG will look to cut down on the number of events held per year and perhaps this is the first step in doing so.