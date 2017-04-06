UFC Announces Male & Female Tryouts For TUF 26

The UFC is ready to begin casting for the 26th Season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 26), as TUF 25 is just two weeks away from debuting.

Tryouts for TUF 26 are set to go down in Las Vegas at the Palace Station Hotel on May 23rd for the women’s strawweight (115 pounds), women’s bantamweight (135 pounds), and men’s middleweight (185 pounds) divisions. The age requirement to be eligible to tryout is between 21 and 34 years old.

Fighters selected for the show will begin filming in July with the show airing sometime later this year:

“Applications, which should be completed and brought to tryouts, can be found online at http://www.ufc.com/TUF26. The athletes will be required to grapple and hit pads, so please bring appropriate gear. Applicants will be notified at the end of the day if they have been selected to move on in the casting process. If selected, applicants must be prepared to stay in Las Vegas until Saturday, May 27. All questions can be directed to TUFcasting@ufc.com.”

TUF 25 is set to air its season premier on April 19th on FS1. This season’s coaches are none other than current bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt and No. 2-ranked TJ Dillashaw, two former teammates. ‘No Love’ will defend his title against Dillashaw at a date yet to be determined.