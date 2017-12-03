UFC 218 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Max Holloway Tops Everyone

UFC 218 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 218 took place on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.
A UFC featherweight championship bout between Max Holloway and Jose Aldo served as the main event. Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout, and Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.
The full UFC payouts include:
Max Holloway: $40,000
Jose Aldo: $30,000
Alistair Overeem: $10,000
Francis Ngannou: $5,000
Henry Cejudo: $5,000
Sergio Pettis: $5,000
Eddie Alvarez: $5,000
Justin Gaethje: $2,500
Tecia Torres: $5,000
Michelle Waterson: $2,500
Charles Oliveira: $15,000
Paul Felder: $5,000
Alex Oliveira: $10,000
Yancy Medeiros: $10,000
David Teymur: $2,500
Drakkar Klose: $2,500
Felice Herrig: $5,000
Cortney Casey: $5,000
Amanda Cooper: $2,500
Angela Magana: $2,500
Sabah Homasi: $2,500
Abdul Razak Alhassan: $2,500
Jeremy Kimball: $2,500
Dominick Reyes: $2,500
Justin Willis: $2,500
Allen Crowder: $2,500