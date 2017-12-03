UFC 218 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Max Holloway Tops Everyone

UFC 218 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 218 took place on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

A UFC featherweight championship bout between Max Holloway and Jose Aldo served as the main event. Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card was Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout, and Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Max Holloway: $40,000

Jose Aldo: $30,000



Alistair Overeem: $10,000

Francis Ngannou: $5,000



Henry Cejudo: $5,000

Sergio Pettis: $5,000



Eddie Alvarez: $5,000

Justin Gaethje: $2,500



Tecia Torres: $5,000

Michelle Waterson: $2,500



Charles Oliveira: $15,000

Paul Felder: $5,000



Alex Oliveira: $10,000

Yancy Medeiros: $10,000



David Teymur: $2,500

Drakkar Klose: $2,500



Felice Herrig: $5,000

Cortney Casey: $5,000



Amanda Cooper: $2,500

Angela Magana: $2,500



Sabah Homasi: $2,500

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $2,500



Jeremy Kimball: $2,500

Dominick Reyes: $2,500



Justin Willis: $2,500

Allen Crowder: $2,500